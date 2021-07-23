UNESCO Expresses Regrets over Japan’s Failure to Acknowledge Forced Labor Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

UNESCO's World Heritage Committee has adopted a resolution stating that Japan failed to provide a sufficient explanation of Korean victims of wartime forced labor at a Tokyo information center.The Foreign Ministry said that the committee adopted the resolution on Thursday in a virtual session.In the resolution, the committee expressed "strong regrets" over Tokyo's failure to act on its pledge to commemorate forced labor victims at some of the 23 industrial facilities that were collectively granted UNESCO World Heritage status in 2015.Japan had promised to open an information center to remember the victims of forced labor at the facilities, including those on Hashima Island, also known as Battleship Island, where Koreans were forced to work in coal mines.Japan opened an information center in Tokyo in June, but it only highlighted the achievements of Japan's industrial revolution without any mention of the suffering of the victims.The committee urged Japan to improve the exhibits at the information center so that visitors understand that a number of Koreans were forced into labor on Hashima Island.It also asked Japan to report back to the committee by December next year regarding the measures to improve the exhibits.