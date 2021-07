Photo : KBS News

The Tokyo Summer Olympics are set to kick off on Friday for a 17-day run after a delay of one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will officially start with the opening ceremony at 8 p.m. at the Tokyo National Stadium. The theme is "United by Emotion" to reaffirm the role of sport and the value of the Olympic Games.South Korea will be the 103rd country to enter the opening ceremony, with swimmer Hwang Sun-woo and volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung as flag bearers.About eleven-thousand athletes from around the world will compete for 339 gold medals in 33 sporting events.South Korea aims to win more than seven gold medals to rank among the top ten.