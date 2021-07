Photo : YONHAP News

Quarantine-free travel between South Korea and Saipan is likely to begin next month, although South Korean airlines will resume flights to the island from this weekend.South Korea and Saipan signed a travel bubble agreement on June 30 to exempt fully vaccinated people from mandatory quarantine upon entry. The enforcement of the agreement was expected to begin as early as late this month.An official from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, however, said on Friday that it is likely to be enforced next month, citing unfinished preparations on the island.The official said that a South Korean flight will depart for Saipan from Incheon on Saturday, but the passengers will not benefit from the quarantine exemption under the travel bubble agreement.