Parliament Set to Handle Extra Budget Bill Friday

Write: 2021-07-23 10:38:14Update: 2021-07-23 14:45:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is set to hold a plenary session on Friday afternoon to handle the extra budget of 33 trillion-won, though differences remain on the details of the bill. 

In particular, rival political parties and the government have yet to arrive at a consensus on the recipients of the next round of emergency COVID-19 relief funds. 

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has been calling for universal payments for citizens, while the government insists only the lower 80-percent income bracket should be eligible for the relief payments.

The DP is internally discussing a compromise of providing relief to the bottom 90 percent and increasing the extra budget. 

The main opposition People Power Party is opposed to increasing the budget itself and insists that the government should secure funds for struggling small businesses by reducing other programs in the budget.
