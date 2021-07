Photo : Getty Images Bank

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) is conducting a special inspection on the country's 20 major infrastructures to check their preparedness against cyberattacks.The review comes after recent attacks on the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and Korea Aerospace Industries.According to the NIS, the average number of cyberattacks targeting the South Korean government and public agencies increased four-fold over the last five years to one-point-62 million a day.The NIS recently sent security agents to the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) to check its power control network and internet and detected 34 cyberattacks in the first half of this year.The NIS cybersecurity center monitors about 32-hundred major facilities and organizations for cyberattacks.