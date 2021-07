Photo : YONHAP News

The creator of the viral children's song "Baby Shark" has won a copyright lawsuit.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday dismissed a suit filed by American composer Johnny Only, ruling in favor of SmartStudy, the South Korean entertainment company that produced the song in 2015.The plaintiff filed a claim for damages with a local court in March 2019, claiming that SmartStudy plagiarized his version of "Baby Shark” released in 2011.The composer insists that he remade a traditional American song for contemporary children, which SmartStudy then plagiarized.SmartStudy has maintained that it remade the traditional song, which doesn't have copyright.The "Baby Shark" dance video has attracted more than nine billion YouTube views to date.