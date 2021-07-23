S. Korea's First IVF Conceived Baby Gives Birth

Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s first baby conceived via in vitro fertilization(IVF) has given birth.Ku Seung-yup, a professor at Seoul National University Hospital's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, reported on Friday that the woman, who was born five minutes before her twin brother in 1985, had a successful natural delivery in February 2019.Born through a Cesarean delivery, the woman grew up healthy and experienced no abnormalities during her pregnancy. Her baby was born at 39 weeks and two days, weighing three-point-165 kilograms.With the IVF conception of the woman and her twin, South Korea became the fourth country in Asia to succeed in the reproductive procedure, after Singapore, Japan and Taiwan.Ku's research team said the latest case shows that babies conceived via IVF also have healthy reproductive systems and can conceive naturally.The case was published in the latest issue of the Korean Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology's English journal Obstetrics and Gynecology.