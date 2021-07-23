Gov't Extends Level 4 Social Distancing in Capital Region thru Aug. 8

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has extended Level Four social distancing for the Seoul metropolitan area by another two weeks.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Friday that Level Four restrictions will remain until August 8. It is the highest in the social distancing system which began on July 12 for the region.A ban on private gatherings will remain limited to four people until 6 p.m., after which the cap will drop down to two people.Amid continued reports of clusters from day-to-day interactions, quarantine at facilities and events deemed high risk will be reinforced. The gathering ban will also apply to amateur sports games, such as baseball.Public events and street rallies are prohibited, while up to 49 people are allowed to attend weddings or funerals. A restriction on only allowing family members and relatives was excluded.Nightlife venues, including clubs and bars, must shut down, while other multipurpose facilities, such as restaurants and coffee shops, can only stay open until 10 p.m.