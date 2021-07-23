Sherman Highlights Allies' Coordinated Response on N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday pledged to highlight the importance of Seoul and Washington's coordinated response to North Korea in achieving complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.Sherman made the statement at the start of the allies' vice ministerial strategic dialogue with First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun in Seoul.In apparent reference to China, the U.S. official said she looks forward to discussions on regional challenges that go against Seoul and Washington's interests and hinder standard-based global order.Sherman also called the alliance the linchpin not only in the Indo-Pacific region, but also throughout the world.The South Korean vice foreign minister said the allies' continued communication and exchanges under the Joe Biden administration is testament that the alliance has upgraded to a healthy and mutually supportive relationship.Choi added that he expects to hold in-depth talks on alliance and peninsula issues, as well as cooperation on regional and global issues, to move forward in what was agreed between the state leaders in May.