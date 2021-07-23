Menu Content

An San Enters Round of 64 After Setting Olympic Record in Archery

Write: 2021-07-23 14:53:10Update: 2021-07-23 17:20:58

Photo : KBS News

An San, the youngest member of South Korea's national team in women's archery, moves onto the Round of 64 in the top spot on Friday, setting an Olympic record along the way.

An scored 680 out of a possible 720 points during the women's individual ranking round at Tokyo's Yumenoshima Ranking Field.

An's teammates Jang Min-hee and Kang Chae-young also broke the Olympic record, with Jang finishing second at 677 points and Kang ranking third with 675 points.

Setting a combined score of two-thousand-32 points, the trio also won the top seed for the women's team competition.

With her individual score, 20-year-old An also earns a chance to win three Olympic gold medals in archery for the first time in the country's history.

Aside from competing on the women's team, An secured a position on the mixed team, an event introduced for the first time in Tokyo. Her partner will be determined through the men's ranking round later on Friday.

The mixed team matches, from eliminations to the gold medal match, will be held at the same venue on Saturday.
