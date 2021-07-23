Menu Content

Sherman: US Looks Forward to Developing Trust-Based Relationship with N. Korea

Write: 2021-07-23 15:06:22Update: 2021-07-23 16:02:18

Sherman: US Looks Forward to Developing Trust-Based Relationship with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman says Washington looks forward to advancing with North Korea in a trust-based, predictable and constructive direction.

Following a strategic dialogue with her South Korean counterpart Choi Jong-kun in Seoul on Friday, Sherman said the U.S. has proposed dialogue to the North and is waiting for its response.

Pledging to discuss resolving the North's nuclear issue while visiting China from Sunday, the U.S. official said achieving complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula is an area where the two sides can cooperate.

The South Korean vice foreign minister said the allies shared the view that their cooperation in bringing the North back to negotiations is necessary to make progress in denuclearization and peace efforts.

Expressing hope for Pyongyang's response, Choi also recognized Beijing's important role in reviving dialogue with North Korea.
