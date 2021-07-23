Menu Content

Moon to Lead COVID-19 Meeting after Level 4 Extended for Metro Area

Write: 2021-07-23 15:16:42Update: 2021-07-23 15:27:36

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will preside over a COVID-19 meeting on Saturday to check on the country's quarantine posture after the government extended the highest Level Four social distancing for the capital region by another two weeks.

Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said on Friday that Moon is expected to examine government-wide and regional response measures following the reinforced curbs.

It will be the president's third time to preside over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, and the first time in seven months.

On Friday, South Korea reported one-thousand-630 new COVID-19 cases, with the daily tally staying above the one-thousand mark for the 17th consecutive day. The daily figure fell below one-thousand-700 after hitting a new record of one-thousand-842 the previous day.
