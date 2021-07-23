Authorities Warn Stern Measures After KCTU Holds Rally in Wonju

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities have warned of stern corresponding measures after an umbrella labor group pushed ahead with a rally on Friday in the city of Wonju in defiance of quarantine guidelines.Responding to a question in a Friday briefing, Kwon Jun-wook, head of the Korean National Institute of Health, said there are additional measures under review in regards to the rally held by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) despite calls by health authorities and Wonju City to scrap the plan.Kwon said officials previously stressed there are no exemptions when it comes to antivirus mandates and that requests for cooperation were also conveyed at the site.He said that everyone must take part in social distancing to quickly end the pandemic and that violations of law and protocols required to be observed by all citizens will be sternly dealt with.In an earlier statement, the labor group said it filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission and argued that Wonju City's ban on rallies while allowing indoor events is an unfair administrative order.