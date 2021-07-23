No. of Moviegoers Fall to Record Low in H1

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of moviegoers during the first half of this year fell to a record low due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Korean Film Council on Friday, 20-point million people visited movie theaters between January and June, down 38-point-two percent from a year earlier. The latest tally is the lowest on record since 2004.Sales stood at 186-point-three billion won, also down 32 percent on-year.Domestic films attracted three-point-82 million people - down 80-point-nine percent from last year - recording sales of 34-point-five billion won, down 79-point-eight percent.Meanwhile, 332 movies were released, up 26-point-two percent from a year earlier.By sales, "Fast and Furious 9 The Fast Saga" topped the list as it raked in 21-point-nine billion won, followed by "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba," bringing in 20-point-six billion won.