Moon Apologizes over COVID-19 Outbreak in Overseas Cheonghae Unit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has apologized for a massive COVID-19 outbreak onboard a South Korean destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off the coast of Africa.On his social media account on Friday, President Moon admitted to failing to scrupulously take care of the Cheonghae Unit so that its members can fulfill their mandates in a healthy environment.Moon said he is also apologetic to the sailors’ families, as he called the unit's mission invaluable and precious.The president on Tuesday had said during a Cabinet meeting that he humbly accepts criticism over the military’s complacency that preceded its worst COVID-19 cluster infection so far. The latest statement is viewed as a clearer apologetic message amid criticism from the opposition bloc.He also offered encouragement for the affected soldiers of the anti-piracy unit, which he characterized as a source of pride for the Korean public, and wished for their quick recovery.A total of 301 sailors aboard the Munmu the Great were brought home earlier this week on two aerial tankers after 82 percent of them had tested positive for the coronavirus. The infection rate further climbed to 90 percent after additional transmissions were confirmed upon their arrival.