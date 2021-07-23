Rival Parties Agree to Issue Relief Payments of 250,000 Won to Bottom 88%

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have tentatively agreed to increase the size of the second supplementary budget for the year by one-point-nine trillion won from the government’s original proposal.According to a key official of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), it and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) agreed to a 34-point-nine trillion won extra budget on Friday.The compromise follows a two-day budget review by the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts earlier in the week.The provisional budget plan is expected to pass a plenary session Friday night after final discussions between the parties' floor leaders and approval from the parliamentary budget committee are achieved.The government had initially drafted a 33 trillion won extra budget plan aimed at cushioning a pandemic-induced economic fallout, including financing another round of one-off relief checks.Representative Maeng Sung-kyu, who represents the ruling party at the budget committee, told reporters that an agreement was reached, saying that "nearly 90 percent" of the bottom income bracket will receive 250-thousand won per person.Another DP official said 88 percent of the public will be eligible for the new COVID-19 relief checks.