Rival Parties Agree to Issue Relief Payments of 250,000 Won to Bottom 88%

Write: 2021-07-23 18:18:15Update: 2021-07-23 19:41:25

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have tentatively agreed to increase the size of the second supplementary budget for the year by one-point-nine trillion won from the government’s original proposal. 

According to a key official of the ruling Democratic Party(DP), it and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) agreed to a 34-point-nine trillion won extra budget on Friday. 

The compromise follows a two-day budget review by the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts earlier in the week. 

The provisional budget plan is expected to pass a plenary session Friday night after final discussions between the parties' floor leaders and approval from the parliamentary budget committee are achieved. 

The government had initially drafted a 33 trillion won extra budget plan aimed at cushioning a pandemic-induced economic fallout, including financing another round of one-off relief checks. 

Representative Maeng Sung-kyu, who represents the ruling party at the budget committee, told reporters that an agreement was reached, saying that "nearly 90 percent" of the bottom income bracket will receive 250-thousand won per person. 

Another DP official said 88 percent of the public will be eligible for the new COVID-19 relief checks.
