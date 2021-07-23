G20 Environment, Energy Ministers Adopt Communiqués on Climate Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Environment, climate and energy ministers from the Group of 20 nations held talks in Naples, Italy on Thursday and Friday and adopted two communiqués vowing efforts on biodiversity, climate change, carbon neutrality, clean energy and a circular economy.The meeting, held face-to-face for the first time in two years, gathered officials from the G20, other invited countries and representatives of global organizations.Participants discussed the protection of natural capital, restoration of ecosystems, efficient use of resources and promoting circular economies.The ministers affirmed that a new relationship with nature must be established to fight the mutually connected crises of desertification and climate change.South Korea's Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae introduced the Seoul government's Green New Deal initiative and its efforts in green finance and asked for the G20's support in Korea's potential bid to host the 2023 UN climate change conference.In a separate meeting of climate and energy ministers, discussions were held on the role of cities and the need for global action. Their joint statement stressed the implementation of the Paris accord and a transition to clean energy.Minister Han said South Korea is working to enact legislation on carbon neutrality and further raise its contribution to reducing green house gas emissions.The adopted communiqués will be reflected in the G20 summit declaration in October.