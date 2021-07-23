Gov't Considering Providing COVID-19 Relief Fund from Late August

Photo : YONHAP News

The latest COVID-19 relief fund is expected to be doled out to the public beginning late next month.According to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Sunday, preparations for the fund’s provision will be complete by mid-August.A timeline for when the funds will be provided remains fluid and will likely be affected by daily COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks but expected to be distributed between late August and mid-September.The ministry said that it is currently determining who will be eligible to receive the latest one-off payment, which will be based on information relating to health insurance payments and other personal data. The list of the prospective recipients will likely be drafted by the middle of next month.The government is said to be deliberating on the timing of the provision, given the relief payout’s potential impact on domestic consumption and its possible adverse effect on the efforts to contain the fourth round of the pandemic.On Saturday, the National Assembly endorsed a 34-point-nine trillion won worth second supplementary budget plan that includes relief funds worth 250-thousand won per person for those in the bottom 88 percent income bracket.