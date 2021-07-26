Areas Outside Capital under Level 3 Distancing from Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will raise social distancing in areas outside the capital to the second-highest Level Three from Tuesday until August 8 as COVID-19 is fast spreading beyond the Seoul metro area, which is already under Level Four.Chairing a COVID-19 response meeting at the presidential office on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in said the biggest concern recently is the spread of the virus in non-capital areas.The president added that these areas now account for more than 35 percent of local infections due to the "balloon effect" of reinforced distancing in the Seoul metro area and as people travel during summer vacation.Under Level Three distancing, gatherings of five or more people are banned while restaurants and cafes can only open until 10 p.m.Moon said he is very sorry that the time of pain that the public must endure has become longer.It was only the third time that the president presided over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, and the first time in seven months as the fourth wave of the pandemic continues.