US, China to Hold High-Level Talks; N. Korea Likely on Agenda

The U.S. and China will hold high-level talks for the first time in four months on Monday amid unabated tension between the two sides.​U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrived in China for a two-day visit the previous day after traveling to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia.Sherman will meet with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Tianjin near Beijing. She will also hold talks with Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, who is in charge of relations with the U.S.While Sherman's trip is unlikely to ease the bilateral tension, the two sides are expected to discuss cooperation in resolving the North Korea and Iran issues, as well as tackling climate change.Following a strategic dialogue with her South Korean counterpart Choi Jong-kun in Seoul on Friday, Sherman said she would discuss resolving the North's nuclear issue while visiting China.Sherman is the most senior U.S. official to visit China since the launch of the Joe Biden administration.