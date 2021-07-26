UNESCO to Decide on World Heritage Listing for S. Korea's Tidal Flats

Photo : YONHAP News

UNESCO will decide as soon as Monday whether to register South Korea's tidal flats on its southwestern coast as a natural world heritage.UNESCO's World Heritage Committee is holding its 44th session in Fuzhou, China until Saturday and will review the listing after 6:30 p.m. Monday.The tidal flats or "Getbol" span one-thousand square meters in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province; Gochang, North Jeolla Province and Sinan, Boseong and Suncheon in South Jeolla Province. The site is home to rare species and contains the world’s thickest layer of mudflat sediment.The International Union for the Conservation of Nature(IUCN), an advisory body for UNESCO, gave a "defer" review for the tidal flats in May.The IUCN issues four grades of reviews - “inscribe,” “refer,” “defer” and “not to inscribe.” While "inscribe" is considered a provisional listing approval, the World Heritage Committee makes a decision on other reviews.