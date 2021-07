Photo : YONHAP News

COVID-19 vaccinations for some three million people between the ages of 55 and 59 will begin on Monday.Vaccinations for people between 50 and 54 will begin on August 16.According to the vaccination task force on Monday, the 50s group will receive Pfizer or Moderna.Some ten-thousand people aged 60 to 74 who didn't receive shots in May or June due to health reasons or errors by medical facilities will also receive Pfizer of Moderna from Monday.Inoculations for the 50s and 60 to 74 age groups will be completed by August 28.Of the 55 to 59 age group, 86 percent, or about three-point-04 million people, have made reservations for vaccinations.The corresponding figures are about 83 percent, or three-point-eight million people, for the 50 to 54 age group and 63 percent, or 107-thousand people, for the 60 to 74 group.