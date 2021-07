Photo : YONHAP News

The sizzling weather will continue on Monday with most parts of the nation under a heatwave alert.Daytime highs will fall between 28 to 37 degrees Celsius, similar to Sunday, with temperatures in the western Gangwon city of Chuncheon forecast to reach 37 degrees and 36 degrees in Seoul.Afternoon highs in some inland areas in the central region are expected to reach 38 degrees.The Korea Meteorological Administration said on Monday that the sweltering heat will continue for the time being and advised people to refrain from outdoor activities during the daytime.The central regions will mostly be sunny, but the southern regions will sometimes be cloudy. Jeju Island will have strong winds and rain.