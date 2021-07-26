Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 1,318 due to Fewer Tests on Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases dropped by 169 to one-thousand-318, but the decrease is mostly due to less tests conducted during the weekend.It was the largest number of infections for a Sunday, breaking the previous high set the previous week.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that of the new cases detected the previous day, one-thousand-264 were local transmissions while 54 were from overseas.The infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 190-thousand-166.By region, the Seoul metro area had 749 cases, accounting for 59-point-three percent of all infections. It was the first time in 13 days that the number fell to the 700s.Non-capital areas accounted for 40-point-seven percent of cases with 515. It was the first time in the fourth wave of the pandemic that the non-capital region took up more than 40 percent of cases.The number of critically ill patients fell by 13 from the previous day to 244.Four more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-77. The fatality rate stands at one-point-09 percent.