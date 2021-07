Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) chief Lee Jun-seok met with leading opposition presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl over chicken and beer on Sunday and said half the uncertainty is gone over Yoon joining his party.After the meeting at a fried chicken restaurant in Seoul, Lee used a four-character Chinese idiom to describe the meeting, saying he and Yoon’s thoughts were “almost identical with little difference.”Yoon said he believes he must make whatever decision necessary for a change of administration. He said he asked Lee to allow him time until he makes that decision, adding that the PPP chair empathized.About joining the PPP, Yoon said the time to pick his path is approaching. He added that the process should be predictable and mustn't make the public uneasy.