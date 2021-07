Photo : YONHAP News

The men’s archery team will seek to claim gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.The trio, comprising Oh Jin-hyek, Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok, will aim to defend the nation’s title at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo.Team Korea is eyeing to win a total of five gold medals in archery. It has, so far, grabbed two, including one in the mixed team event and another in the women’s team event.South Korea has taken the gold in the men’s team event a total of five times at the Olympics.Oh was on the team that took the gold at the 2012 London Olympic Games and Kim Woo-jin was part of the team that won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.Seventeen year old Kim Je-deok earlier won the gold medal with An San on Saturday in the mixed team event, which made its Olympic debut at the 2020 Games.