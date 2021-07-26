Poll: Former BAI Chief Continues to See Public Approval Grow

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong continues to rise, according to a fresh poll on potential presidential contenders.A survey run by Korea Society Opinion Institute on some one-thousand adults last Friday and Saturday showed that Choe, considered a “dark horse” for the opposition, saw his popularity rating gain by two-point-five percentage points from the previous week, standing at eight-point-one percent. The figure also marks a five-point-six percentage point increase from two weeks ago.Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, also a potential presidential contender for the opposition bloc, maintained his lead with 26-point-nine percent of support, although shedding three-point-four percentage points from a week earlier.Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, a contender for the ruling bloc, came in second with 26 percent, up point-six percentage points from a week earlier. The gap between Yoon and Lee narrowed from four-point-nine percentage points to point-nine percentage points.Lee Nak-yon, the former DP chair and prime minister, garnered 18-point-two percent, down one-point-one percentage points on-week.Commissioned by TBS, the survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.