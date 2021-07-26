Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Poll: Former BAI Chief Continues to See Public Approval Grow

Written: 2021-07-26 10:40:32Updated: 2021-07-26 14:04:41

Poll: Former BAI Chief Continues to See Public Approval Grow

Photo : YONHAP News

Support for former Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) Chairman Choe Jae-hyeong continues to rise, according to a fresh poll on potential presidential contenders.

A survey run by Korea Society Opinion Institute on some one-thousand adults last Friday and Saturday showed that Choe, considered a “dark horse” for the opposition, saw his popularity rating gain by two-point-five percentage points from the previous week, standing at eight-point-one percent. The figure also marks a five-point-six percentage point increase from two weeks ago. 

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, also a potential presidential contender for the opposition bloc, maintained his lead with 26-point-nine percent of support, although shedding three-point-four percentage points from a week earlier. 

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, a contender for the ruling bloc, came in second with 26 percent, up point-six percentage points from a week earlier. The gap between Yoon and Lee narrowed from four-point-nine percentage points to point-nine percentage points. 

Lee Nak-yon, the former DP chair and prime minister, garnered 18-point-two percent, down one-point-one percentage points on-week.

Commissioned by TBS, the survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >