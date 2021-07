Photo : YONHAP News

Korean-Australian golfer Lee Minjee has won the Evian Championship in France for her first major title.Lee beat South Korea’s Lee Jeong-eun in a playoff after shooting 18-under 266 in the match held at the Evian Resort Golf Club on Sunday.Lee picked up 675-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money with her sixth career LPGA title.Lee will represent Australia in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she is regarded as a strong contender for the gold medal.