Gov't Announces Eligibility Standards for COVID-19 Relief Payouts

Photo : YONHAP News

Eligibility for the next round of COVID-19 relief checks of 250-thousand won is set to be determined based on a household's health insurance premium.Announcing the criteria for the one-time payouts on Monday, the government said citizens whose health insurance premium in June fell below the bottom 80 percent will be eligible, which it believes will cover those in the lower 88-percent income bracket.This means a four-person, single-income household that had a monthly health insurance premium of 308-thousand-300 won or less last month will be eligible for the government's COVID-19 relief checks of 250-thousand won per person.For self-employed persons who subscribe to a regional insurance plan, the cap is set at 342-thousand won.The maximum monthly premium for a three-person, single-income household is 247-thousand won, while it is 271-thousand-400 won for local subscribers.The government had previously pledged to give more consideration to one-person and dual-income households. In line with this, it opened eligibility to those living alone with an annual income of up to 50 million won that pay a maximum of 143-thousand-900 won a month in health insurance.For dual-income families, the same amount will apply, except they must have an additional person in their household. For example, the four-person cap of 308-thousand-300 won will be applied to a dual-income, three-person household.Meanwhile, households that have more than 900 million won in assets or income, which includes revenue generated from short-term investments, of over 20 million won as of 2020 will be excluded.