Photo : YONHAP News

The highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID-19 is on track to become the predominant strain of the virus in South Korea.Senior Health Ministry official Son Young-rae said on Monday that Delta cases took up 48 percent of all new infections last week, and is projected to surpass 50 percent this week.Authorities said the detection rate of the Delta variant, which was only three-point-three percent during the fourth week of June, spiked to 48 percent by the third week of July.Son, however, said the country's quarantine measures are not expected to drastically change since the Delta variant, while highly transmissible, only infects through droplets.The official said the only requirement is for current quarantine steps to be more quickly and strongly enforced. Most regions across the country are currently in Level Three and Four social distancing.