Photo : YONHAP News

The men's archery team has advanced one step closer to gold by making it to the semifinals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.The team consisting of Oh Jin-hyek, Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok defeated the team from India 6-0 on Monday at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.Team Korea will face off against Japan in the semifinals to take place at 3:17 p.m. on Monday.It marks the seventh consecutive Olympics that South Korea advanced to the semis in the archery men’s team event. The country has taken the team gold a total of five times at the Summer Games.Team Korea hopes to sweep all five gold medals up for grabs in archery at the Tokyo Games and has secured two so far in the mixed team event and women’s team event.