Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Suspect in Air Force Sexual Assault Case Found Dead

Written: 2021-07-26 15:14:14Updated: 2021-07-26 15:51:32

Suspect in Air Force Sexual Assault Case Found Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

A human rights group has reported that a suspect in a high-profile Air Force sexual assault case was found dead at a military detention facility.

According to the Center for Military Human Rights Korea on Monday, a senior master sergeant, who was indicted for inflicting secondary harm and threatening retaliation, was found unconscious at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday.

He was later transferred to a civilian hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Denouncing the death as negligence from which the Defense Minister won't be free from responsibility, the group said the suspect's passing will impede efforts to uncover the truth in the now high-profile case.  

His trial was scheduled to begin on August 6.

Defense Ministry spokesperson Boo Seung-chan said an investigation into his death has already been launched.

The suspect was the superior of the master sergeant who reported a sexual assault that occurred after a dinner gathering in March arranged by the suspect. The woman was found dead by apparent suicide at her on-base residence on May 22.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >