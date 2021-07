Photo : YONHAP News

Former South Gyeongsang Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo surrendered himself to Changwon Prison on Monday, five days after the Supreme Court sentenced him to two years for online opinion-rigging before the 2017 presidential election.Kim left the governor's residence and arrived at the correctional facility at around 12:50 p.m.In a brief statement, he said he will carry the burden of the final verdict but stressed that the truth does not change just because it has not been brought to light.Saying that the truth has been ignored, Kim said he still believes it will come forward one day. He thanked everyone who supported him, officials and residents, adding that he is sorry he cannot complete his term.The former governor encouraged others to work toward completing the tasks that have begun for the future of South Gyeongsang, the region and the country, even without him.