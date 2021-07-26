Domestic Police Disclose Suspects’ Identities in Middle School Murder Case on Jeju

Police have disclosed the identities of two suspects arrested on the resort island of Jeju for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old middle school student in an apparent case of revenge.



Following deliberations held Monday, the Jeju Provincial Police Agency released the suspects’ names to the public - 48-year-old Baek Gwang-seok and 46-year-old Kim Shi-nam.



Police are expected to show their faces when the case is handed over to the prosecution on Tuesday.



They are charged with homicide for the death of the son of Baek’s ex-girlfriend with whom he used to live.



Baek is accused of breaking into his ex’s house in Jeochan on the afternoon of July 18 and killing her son. The body was found that night by his mother with his hands and feet bound in the attic of the house.



The case drew public attention because of its cruelty and the motive, which was allegedly revenge, as well as the victim’s young age.



In deciding on the disclosure, the deliberations committee considered the premeditated nature of the crime, such as how the suspects plotted and then purchased supplies, as well as their confessions.