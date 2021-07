Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said he believes the 34-point-nine trillion won extra budget approved by parliament last week will help encourage the South Korean people amid the protracted pandemic.Chairing a weekly meeting with top aides on Monday, Moon thanked the National Assembly for its bipartisan cooperation in passing the budget bill, saying it will cover vaccine and quarantine policies as well as support for small businesses.Mentioning the relief payouts, the president asked for understanding over them not being universal and urged quick execution so that those who need them most would receive help soon.Thanks to the government's expansionary fiscal policy, South Korea is posting economic recovery faster than any other country, however Moon warned that there's still a long way to go toward a full recovery.