Photo : YONHAP News

The men's archery team is one win away from grasping the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.The team consisting of Oh Jin-hyek, Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok defeated the Japanese team on Monday at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, securing a medal in the event.Team Korea will aim for gold against Chinese Taipei in the finals set to take place at 4:40 p.m. on Monday.Team Korea hopes to sweep all five gold medals up for grabs in archery at the Tokyo Games. It has secured two so far in the mixed team event and the women’s team event.