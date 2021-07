Photo : YONHAP News

The Boryeong Mud Festival held every summer in South Korea was selected as one of Asia's three major festivals.According to the Boryeong city government on Monday, the International Festivals and Events Association recently made the selection and delivered the certification to Mayor Kim Dong-il the previous day.After selecting 17 candidate festivals across Asia, the Association conducted an online survey of around 300 experts and members of the general public to choose the three finalists.They are the Boryeong Mud Festival, the Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, and Thailand's Songkran water festival.First held in 1998, the Boryeong Mud Festival was designated by the Culture Ministry as a leading festival in South Korea.