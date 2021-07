Photo : Getty Images Bank

The government will offer one-point-one trillion won in tax benefits for investments in "national strategic technologies" -- that is, semiconductors, batteries and vaccines.The government categorized the three industries as such under its annual tax system reform plan announced on Monday.Companies making R&D investment in 34 technologies related to the three industries will be eligible for a 30 to 50 percent tax deduction, and receive a six to 16 percent deduction for facility investment in those technologies.The government said it will submit the tax revision bill to parliament on September 3, along with next year’s budget plan.Meanwhile, tax deductions on donations will be raised from 15 percent to 20 percent this year on a temporary basis to encourage charity giving amid the economic fallout of the protracted pandemic.