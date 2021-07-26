Menu Content

Domestic

Poll: Two-thirds of S. Koreans Support Giving Samsung Heir Parole

Written: 2021-07-26 19:03:16Updated: 2021-07-26 19:49:58

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey has shown two-thirds of the South Korean public are okay with granting parole for Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, currently serving out a two-and-half year prison term on charges of bribing former President Park Geun-hye. 

The Justice Ministry will soon consider a list of potential parolees ahead of Liberation Day, which falls on August 15. 

According to Realmeter on Monday, 66-point-six percent of the 500 adults polled on Friday said an early release should be granted for the Samsung scion to help boost the economy. Twenty eight-point-two percent said it should not, citing fairness. 

The responses were noticeably split along party lines, with nearly 94 percent of main opposition People Power Party supporters backing the parole while only three-point-seven percent said they were against it.  

Among the ruling Democratic Party supporters, on the other hand, 51-point-eight percent were against granting Lee parole and 40-point-five percent in favor. 

Commissioned by YTN, the latest survey has a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus four-point-four percentage points.
