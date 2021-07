Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s An Chang-rim has won a bronze medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics.At a bronze-medal decider in the men’s 73 kilogram event at the Nippon Budokan on Monday, An beat Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan to clinch his first Olympic medal. He had lost to London Olympics gold medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia in the semifinals earlier in the day.Born in Japan to second-generation Korean Japanese parents, An has represented South Korea since 2014.It marks the second medal South Korean judokas brought home from the Tokyo Games so far after An Baul won a bronze in the men’s 66 kilogram class on Sunday.