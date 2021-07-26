S. Korea Adds 1 Gold, 1 Bronze on Day 4 of Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added one gold medal in archery and one bronze medal in judo at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.Archers Oh Jin-hyek, Kim Woo-jin and Kim Je-deok defended the nation’s title for the men’s team event, defeating Chinese Taipei 6-0.With the victory, Team Korea clinches three gold medals out of three archery events so far, with the men and women’s individual events set to take place later in the week.In judo, 27-year-old An Chang-rim won a hard-fought bronze medal.At a bronze-medal decider in the men’s 73 kilogram event at the Nippon Budokan on Monday, An beat Rustam Orujov of Azerbaijan to clench his first Olympic medal. He had lost to London Olympics gold medalist Lasha Shavdatuashvili of Georgia in the semifinals earlier in the day.Born in Japan to second-generation Korean Japanese parents, An has represented South Korea since 2014.It marks the second medal South Korean judokas brought home from the Tokyo Games so far after An Baul won a bronze in the men’s 66 kilogram class on Sunday.South Korea will be gunning for medals in women’s team epee in fencing, shooting, swimming, and taekwondo on day five on Tuesday.