Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea began to enforce tougher social distancing in areas outside the capital on Tuesday to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19.Level Three restrictions, the second highest in the country's four-tier social distancing scheme, will be applied to regions outside the greater Seoul area for 13 days until August 8.Under Level Three distancing, restaurants and cafes can only open until 10 p.m., after which they will be only allowed to offer takeout and delivery.Entertainment facilities including nightclubs, bars and karaoke rooms are banned from operating after 10 p.m.Private gatherings of five or more people are banned and up to 49 people can get together for events or demonstrations.Indoor sport facilities and religious facilities will be restricted from accepting more than 20 percent of their capacity.