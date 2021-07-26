S. Korean Tidal Flats Listed as UNESCO World Heritage

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's tidal flats have been officially inscribed as a UNESCO world natural heritage.The Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) said on Monday that UNESCO's World Heritage Committee made the decision to include the tidal flats on the list in its 44th session in Fuzhou, China.The CHA said that the inscription was granted with the approval of all of 21 countries comprising the world heritage committee.The committee said that the tidal flats serve as an important habitat for biodiversity, recognizing "outstanding universal value" for providing a stopover for migratory birds.The decision comes as a surprise as the tidal flats were deferred from the list of potential world heritage assets in a preliminary review in May.The inscribed tidal flats or "Getbol" are those in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province; Gochang, North Jeolla Province and Sinan, Boseong and Suncheon in South Jeolla Province.The site is home to rare species and contains the world’s thickest layer of mudflat sediment.