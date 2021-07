Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s real gross domestic product(GDP) grew point-seven percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter on the back of recovery in private consumption.The Bank of Korea(BOK) announced the data for the April-to-June period on Tuesday.The figure posted growth for the fourth consecutive quarter after the economy contracted one-point-three percent and three-point-two percent in the first and second quarter of last year, respectively, due to the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.The GDP growth in the second quarter is attributed to a solid recovery in private consumption, which grew three-point-five percent on-quarter. It marks the largest gain in 12 years since the second quarter in 2009, when it grew three-point-six percent.Exports decreased two percent and imports grew two-point-eight percent in the second quarter.