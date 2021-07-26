N. Korean Leader Visits War Graves to Mark Armistice Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly visited a national cemetery to mark the 68th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War.The North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim visited the Fatherland Liberation War Martyrs Cemetery on the outskirts of Pyongyang at 12 a.m. Tuesday.The 1953 armistice has yet to be replaced with a peace treaty and the Korean Peninsula remains divided. But North Korea considers the armistice signing as a victory, calling July 27 its "Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War".Kim reportedly left flowers and paid his respects to the dead, saying that the revolutionary spirit and heroic achievements of the war heroes will constantly inspire the North Korean people to march toward a new victory in revolution.Kim was accompanied by top military officials including Pak Jong-chon, Chief of the General Staff of the North Korean People's Army.