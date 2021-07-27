S. Korea Reports 1,365 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported one-thousand-365 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday amid the nationwide spread of the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Tuesday that the new cases detected throughout Monday raised the country's accumulated caseload to 191-thousand-531.The daily tally marks the largest Monday figure since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country, staying above one-thousand for three weeks.Of the new cases, one-thousand-276 were local transmissions while 89 were from overseas.By region, the Seoul metro area had 771 cases, accounting for 60-point-four percent of all infections.Non-capital areas accounted for 39-point-six percent of cases with 505, staying above 500 for the seventh consecutive day. The government began to enforce Level Three social distancing for areas outside the greater metro area on Tuesday to contain the spread.Two more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to two-thousand-79. The fatality rate stands at one-point-09 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by 25 from the previous day to 269.