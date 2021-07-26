Gov't to Supplement Vaccination Program amid Disruption in Moderna Production

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to swiftly supplement its vaccination program to achieve herd immunity by November without any glitches and disclose the changes as soon as possible.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum announced the plan on Tuesday during a COVID-19 response meeting with regard to a change in the schedule for Moderna vaccines.Kim said Moderna recently informed Seoul that adjustments are inevitable in providing vaccines to South Korea due to disruptions in production.The prime minister said the government is discussing with the company ways to substantially introduce the vaccines and when to do so.The government clinched a purchase contract with Moderna to bring in 40 million doses to the country. A disruption in supply would inevitably require the government to make changes to its vaccination program for people in their 50s as well as for the second half of the year overall.Also on Tuesday, Kim said a special government probe found some eight-thousand-200 violations in quarantine rules during the past three weeks. He urged local governments to actively take measures on illegal activities that cause large-scale COVID-19 clusters.