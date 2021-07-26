Seoul Education Chief Denies Favoritism Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon appeared at the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) Tuesday to face questioning about favoritism allegations.Ahead of entering the CIO building, Cho met with reporters and denied allegations that he abused power in 2018 by ordering the Seoul Education Office to hire five former teachers who were fired for their involvement in raising illegal funds during the 2008 superintendent election.Cho said he hired the former teachers in line with procedures stipulated by law, saying the move was appropriate for the sake of unity in the education sector and is consistent with social justice.He said reinstating workers, teachers or civil employees who were dismissed is a way to put the past behind and head toward unity in the future.Cho said he cannot help but wonder why the CIO has launched an investigation into this case. It is the agency’s first since its launch earlier this year.Tuesday's questioning comes three months after the CIO booked Cho on related charges on April 28.