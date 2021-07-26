Pres. Moon Presents Awards to UN Forces Who Fought in Korean War

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in presented awards to two UN soldiers who fought in the Korean War as Tuesday marked UN Forces Participation Day.The First Class Taegeuk Cordon of the Order of Military Merit was awarded to the late Emil Joseph Kapaun who was a Roman Catholic priest and U.S. Army captain during the Korean War.He’s known as the saint of the Korean War as he died at a concentration camp after caring for wounded soldiers of both ally and enemy forces. His remains were returned to his family earlier in March after some 70 years upon being discovered at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. Kapaun’s nephew received the order of merit on the deceased’s behalf at the presidential office.Moon also awarded the Seokryu Medal of the Order of Civil Merit to Colin Nicholas Kahn, a retired Australian Army brigadier, who fought in the Korean War in 1952. Upon returning home, he actively informed the public about the devastation of the Korean War and South Korea’s development.A relative of his received the award on his behalf as Kahn wasn’t able to make the trip to South Korea due health reasons. In a video message, Kahn said he is honored to receive the medal and prayed for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula.Tuesday marked the first time a South Korean president personally bestowed orders of merit to UN veterans who fought in the Korean War.