Photo : YONHAP News

The government will unveil on Friday its COVID-19 vaccination plan for people aged between 18 and 49.The government’s vaccination task force disclosed the news on Tuesday.Earlier in mid-June, the task force had announced plans to start vaccinations for people in that particular age bracket from late August when the first rounds of vaccinations for people in their 50s were scheduled to conclude.The task force had revealed that it would mainly use Pfizer vaccines for the 18 to 49 age group along with Moderna. But disruptions are likely to emerge as Moderna informed the government last week that it has come across issues in its production.The government signed deals for nearly 36-point-five million doses of vaccines from four pharmaceutical companies to arrive this month and the next, but so far has received only six-point-three million doses.